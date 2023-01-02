Left Menu

Three Indian-Americans take oath as county judges in US

Mathew, the first Indian-American woman to be elected to a judges bench in the US four years ago, was re-elected for a second term after defeating her Republican challenger Andrew Dornburg.Mathew, a native of Thiruvalla in Kerala, was sworn in via videoconferencing and will continue to serve as presiding judge for a period of four years.She was voted the Administrative Judge for the County Courts by her peers and also heads the first Juvenile Intervention and Mental Health Court.In a Facebook post after winning the election, she wrote, Thank you

PTI | Houston | Updated: 02-01-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 16:19 IST
Three Indian-Americans take oath as county judges in US
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Three Indian-American Democrats have taken oath as Fort Bend County Judges in the United States.

In a ceremony on Sunday, Juli A. Mathew, K.P. George, and Surendran K. Pattel were sworn in as Fort Bend County judges, along with other newly elected and re-elected officials.

Juli A. Mathew, the first Indian-American woman to be elected to a judge's bench in the US four years ago, was re-elected for a second term after defeating her Republican challenger Andrew Dornburg.

Mathew, a native of Thiruvalla in Kerala, was sworn in via videoconferencing and will continue to serve as presiding judge for a period of four years.

She was voted the Administrative Judge for the County Courts by her peers and also heads the first Juvenile Intervention and Mental Health Court.

In a Facebook post after winning the election, she wrote, ''Thank you! I am truly grateful to have been selected to serve the citizens of Fort Bend County for one more term. I'm grateful for every supporter, prayer warrior, and voter during this journey.'' George, the first Indian-American to hold an office in Fort Bend County, won a second term as the county's judge in a narrow race in the November elections. He hails from Kerala's Kakkodu city.

George, a 57-year-old Democrat, whose win in 2018 made him a trailblazer in the Houston area and beyond, said he hopes it stays that way now that he's been granted another four years as the chief executive for one of the most diverse and fastest-growing counties in the country. He said that community engagement will be the top priority for his administration.

The county also welcomed District Court Judge Pattel, who edged Republican Edward M. Krenek in the race for the 240th Judicial District in November.

The 52-year-old, a native of Kerala, with an experience of over 25 years has been a Texas attorney since 2009, prior to which he was a lawyer in India, where he earned his law Degree in 1995 from the University of Calicut.

According to his website, in 2015, Pattel was elected as the president of the Malayalee Association of Greater Houston, a 2,500-member nonprofit organisation that serves more than 12,000 Indian families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023