Israel's Ben-Gvir visits Al Aqsa mosque compound, Palestinians incensed

Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir briefly visited Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Tuesday, a site also revered by Jews, angering the Palestinians and drawing a slew of condemnations. "The Temple Mount is open to all," Ben-Gvir said on Twitter, using the Jewish name for the site. Video footage showed him strolling at the periphery of the compound, surrounded by a heavy security detail and flanked by a fellow Orthodox Jew.

China media plays down COVID severity as WHO seeks detail on variants

State media in China played down the severity of a surge of COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, while its scientists briefed the World Health Organization, which has been seeking detailed information about the evolution of the virus. The global body had invited the scientists to present detailed data on viral sequencing at a technical advisory group meeting on Tuesday, and has asked China to share data on hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations.

Russia blames its soldiers' mobile phone use for deadly missile strike

Russia's defence ministry on Wednesday blamed the illegal use of mobile phones for a deadly Ukrainian missile strike that killed 89 servicemen, raising the reported death toll significantly. Moscow previously said 63 Russian soldiers were killed in the weekend strike. The ministry's reaction came amid mounting anger among some Russian commentators, who are increasingly vocal about what they see as a half-hearted campaign in Ukraine.

Hundreds of trucks snarl Bolivia farm region as blockades hit business

Hundreds of trucks lined highways in Bolivia's farming region of Santa Cruz on Tuesday, as protesters blockaded routes out of the region following the arrest of the local governor, and hard-hit local businesses urged a return to order. Protests have gripped the lowland region since the Dec. 28 arrest of right-wing local leader Luis Camacho on "terrorism" charges related to an alleged 2019 coup against then president Evo Morales.

Conservative Peruvian groups march for peace ahead of fresh protests

Thousands of Peruvians took the streets calling for peace on Tuesday, a day before fresh protests are expected following clashes caused by the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo left almost two dozen dead in December. People dressed in white carried Peru's flag at the march, which was organized by conservative groups.

Biden, Japan's Kishida expected to meet in Washington as soon as Jan. 13 -source

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to meet in Washington as soon as Jan. 13, a person engaged in the preparations told Reuters on Tuesday. The meeting between Washington and its key Asian partner in standing up to China's increasing might comes as North Korea's missile tests and calls for a larger nuclear arsenal worry U.S. allies in the region.

Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that 89 servicemen were killed in the Ukrainian attack on Makiivka in the Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk region, adding the main reason for the attack was unauthorised use of mobile phones by the troops. "It is already obvious that the main reason for what happened was the switching on and massive use - contrary to the prohibition - by personnel of mobile phones in a reach zone of enemy weapons," the ministry said in a statement.

Blinken talks Lula White House visit, Venezuela with top Brazil diplomat

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Brazil's new Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira on Tuesday and discussed a trip to Washington by newly sworn-in leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. They also talked about Venezuela, ministry sources told Reuters.

Benedict's death clears path for Pope Francis to retire of old age in future

Six months ago Pope Francis brushed off speculation he was about to resign due to health problems, but even if he had toyed with the idea, he faced one major obstacle: there was already another ex-pope in retirement. The death on Saturday of Benedict, who in 2013 became the first pontiff in 600 years to step down instead of reigning for life, should make any decision to step down easier on Francis and the Church, which has struggled enough with having "two popes", let alone three - two retired and one reigning.

PM Rishi Sunak sets out priorities for Britain, responds to critics

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will set out his priorities for 2023 on Wednesday, using his first speech of the year to try to reassure his restive Conservative Party that he has what it takes to lead them into the next national election. After one failed attempt at becoming prime minister last year, Sunak took on the job after his predecessor, and one-time rival, Liz Truss was forced from power in October after just 44 days when markets rejected her unfunded tax-cutting plans.

