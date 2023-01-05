Left Menu

Top U.S. and Canada officials to attend Mexico summit

A host of top cabinet officials from the United States and Canada will take part in a North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City next week, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 22:37 IST
A host of top cabinet officials from the United States and Canada will take part in a North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City next week, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday. U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Mexico City early next week for meetings that will encompass climate change, competitiveness, immigration, security and equity, Ebrard said. The summit will be the first in person encounter between the three leaders since late 2021.

Biden and Lopez Obrador would meet for private talks on Monday afternoon, after which high level meetings would take place between Mexican and U.S. officials, Ebrard told a news conference alongside the Mexican president. Those would include Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Special Presidential Adviser for the Americas Chris Dodd and others, he added.

Mexico's ministers of the interior, finance, economy, environment and security, as well as the country's migration chief would be at the talks too, he added. The leaders of the three countries would meet for dinner on Monday evening with their wives, Mexico's government said.

On Tuesday, a trilateral meeting between Biden, Trudeau and Lopez Obrador would take place, as well as a working lunch for the government delegations. Afterwards, Biden would depart for the United States, according to Ebrard. On Wednesday, Lopez Obrador would hold bilateral talks with Trudeau, who would be joined by Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and International Trade Minister Mary Ng, Ebrard said.

"More confirmations from Canada should come through today," he added.

