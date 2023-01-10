China ambassador to Australia hopes countries will improve trade relationship
China's ambassador to Australia said on Tuesday he hoped Canberra and Beijing will return their trade relationship to normal.
"As we improve our relationship, as we develop our relationship, we'll come back to a normal kind of relationship," Xiao Qian told media following a speech in Canberra.
