China ambassador to Australia hopes countries will improve trade relationship

Updated: 10-01-2023 07:22 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 07:22 IST
China's ambassador to Australia said on Tuesday he hoped Canberra and Beijing will return their trade relationship to normal.

"As we improve our relationship, as we develop our relationship, we'll come back to a normal kind of relationship," Xiao Qian told media following a speech in Canberra.

