Sharad Yadav was tall leader of socialist movement: Kamal Nath

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-01-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 11:10 IST
Sharad Yadav was tall leader of socialist movement: Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Friday expressed grief over veteran socialist leader and former Union minister Sharad Yadav's death.

Yadav (75) passed away on Thursday night at a private hospital in Gurugram. "Deeply mourned the death of the socialist movement leader, former union minister and my colleague in public life, Sharad Yadav," Nath tweeted.

"His death is an irreparable loss to the fight for social justice," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

"He was a tall leader of the socialist movement and I have learnt a lot from him," Nath added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

