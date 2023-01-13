Left Menu

Swedish govt moves to get rid of permits needed for dancing

As it is now, owners can lose their liquor and business licenses if police officers come by and find out that a venue did not have authorization to let patrons dance.It is not reasonable for the state to regulate peoples dance, Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said in a government statement.By removing the requirement for a dance permit, we also reduce bureaucracy and costs for entrepreneurs and others who organize dances. Swedish media outlets welcomed the move to abolish the dance permits, which have been called outdated and moralistic.

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 13-01-2023 18:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 17:55 IST
Swedish govt moves to get rid of permits needed for dancing
Representative Image Image Credit: pxfuel
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden's centre-right coalition government wants to cut red tape when it comes to dancing by abolishing a decade-old requirement for restaurants, nightclubs and other venues to obtain permits before they let patrons shimmy and sway. The proposal made on Thursday means that venues no longer would need a license to organise dances.

Instead, as a general rule, they would only have to register with the police, which can be done verbally and does not cost anything.

Applying for a permit incurs a fee of at least 700 kroner (USD 67) for the establishment. As it is now, owners can lose their liquor and business licenses if police officers come by and find out that a venue did not have authorization to let patrons dance.

"It is not reasonable for the state to regulate people's dance," Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said in a government statement.

"By removing the requirement for a dance permit, we also reduce bureaucracy and costs for entrepreneurs and others who organize dances." Swedish media outlets welcomed the move to abolish the dance permits, which have been called outdated and moralistic. The government proposed having the change take effect on July 1, although it requires parliamentary approval. In 2016, the Swedish parliament voted unanimously to do away with the permits but the requirement still exists in law and is enforced.

Swedish broadcaster SVT said that for the past 20 years, lawmakers from every party except the Social Democrats have favoured abolishing the permits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023