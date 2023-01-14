Left Menu

FSIB recommends names for MD posts of Bank of Baroda, Bank of India

Raju is likely to be replaced by H S Ahluwalia, a general manager in Indian Bank.FSIB is headed by former secretary, Department of Personnel and Training DoPT, Bhanu Pratap Sharma.Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and managing director of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBIs ex-executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, former MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 19:28 IST
FSIB recommends names for MD posts of Bank of Baroda, Bank of India
  • Country:
  • India

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Saturday recommended names for the posts of managing directors of Bank of Baroda and Bank of India.

The Bureau has recommended the name of Debadatta Chand for the position of MD & CEO in Bank of Baroda and Rajneesh Karnatak for MD & CEO in Bank of India, FSIB said in a statement.

The selection was done by the BBB based on interviews held on Saturday.

The final decision on the FSIB recommendation would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bureau in November 2022 suggested the name of K Satyanarayana Raju for the position of MD and CEO of Canara Bank. Raju is currently Executive Director with the bank. Raju is likely to be replaced by H S Ahluwalia, a general manager in Indian Bank.

FSIB is headed by former secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Bhanu Pratap Sharma.

Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and managing director of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBI's ex-executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, former MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global
2
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023