FSIB recommends names for MD posts of Bank of Baroda, Bank of India
Raju is likely to be replaced by H S Ahluwalia, a general manager in Indian Bank.FSIB is headed by former secretary, Department of Personnel and Training DoPT, Bhanu Pratap Sharma.Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and managing director of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBIs ex-executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, former MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.
- Country:
- India
The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Saturday recommended names for the posts of managing directors of Bank of Baroda and Bank of India.
The Bureau has recommended the name of Debadatta Chand for the position of MD & CEO in Bank of Baroda and Rajneesh Karnatak for MD & CEO in Bank of India, FSIB said in a statement.
The selection was done by the BBB based on interviews held on Saturday.
The final decision on the FSIB recommendation would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Bureau in November 2022 suggested the name of K Satyanarayana Raju for the position of MD and CEO of Canara Bank. Raju is currently Executive Director with the bank. Raju is likely to be replaced by H S Ahluwalia, a general manager in Indian Bank.
FSIB is headed by former secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Bhanu Pratap Sharma.
Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and managing director of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBI's ex-executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, former MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bank of Baroda
- Bank of India
- Canara Bank
- Indian Bank
- MD & CEO
- The Financial Services Institutions Bureau
- MD & CEO
- Debadatta Chand
- Department of Personnel
- Appointments Committee of the Cabinet
- Bhanu Pratap Sharma
- Animesh Chauhan
- H S Ahluwalia
- DoPT
- Deepak Singhal
- Bureau
- ING Vysya Bank
- Narendra Modi
- Oriental Bank of Commerce
- FSIB
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben (99) passes away.
PM Narendra Modi speaks to cricketer Rishabh Pant's mother, inquires about his health: Officials.
Narendra Modi will undoubtedly become the Prime Minister in 2024: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off Ganga Vilas Cruise on January 13: Official
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges diaspora to visit Narmada river, recently developed Mahakal Lok and other places in Madhya Pradesh.