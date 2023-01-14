Left Menu

Suggestions of industry to be shared with FM, says Mathura MP Hema Malini

The association also suggested reducing tax slabs to increase tax collection and generate employment, the Mathura MP said.The members also want reduction in the limit of TTZ as it would open the gates for more industrialisation in Mathura, Hema Malini stated.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 14-01-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 22:38 IST
Suggestions of industry to be shared with FM, says Mathura MP Hema Malini
  • Country:
  • India

Suggestions made by traders and industrialists of Mathura during a meeting will be shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister and the Union finance minister, Mathura MP Hema Malini said on Saturday.

“Though I am not an economist yet I feel that few of them are worth communicating to the Union Finance Minister,” Hema Malini said while disclosing the details of her interaction she had on Friday with members of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industries Association.

She welcomed the suggestion made by chamber president Rajesh Agrawal to abolish import duty on gold. Hallmarking on gold all over the country will discourage smuggling and ensure pure gold to customers.

According to Hema Malini, improvement in GST slabs and making those more simple, reduction in tax rate on premium of Mediclaim, factory insurance were among the suggestions made by the association. The association also suggested reducing tax slabs to increase tax collection and generate employment, the Mathura MP said.

The members also want reduction in the limit of TTZ as it would open the gates for more industrialisation in Mathura, Hema Malini stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global
2
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
German defence minister Lambrecht to step down -govt source

German defence minister Lambrecht to step down -govt source

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023