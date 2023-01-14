India's youngsters leveraging power of science to make planet better: PM Modi

Left Menu

India is brimming with enthusiasm in the science and technology sectors and its youngsters are leveraging the power of science to make the planet better, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.Prime Minister Modi said this after meeting academic and entrepreneur Vivek Wadhwa here.Had amazing meeting with most brilliant of world leaders narendramodi PMOIndia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 23:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
India is brimming with enthusiasm in the science and technology sectors and its youngsters are leveraging the power of science to make the planet better, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi said this after meeting academic and entrepreneur Vivek Wadhwa here.

''Had amazing meeting with most brilliant of world leaders: @narendramodi @PMOIndia. Blown away with his dedication to the people of India and the world and understanding of science and technology,'' Wadhwa said on Twitter after meeting Modi.

The academic said that in his meeting with Modi he discussed how India will lead the world in curing cancer and transform agriculture.

Tagging Wadhwa's tweet, Modi said on Twitter, ''Happy to meet you and discuss fascinating innovations in science and technology.'' ''India, as you know, is brimming with enthusiasm in these sectors. Our youngsters are leveraging the power of science to make our planet better,'' the prime minister said.

