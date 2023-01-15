Most opposition parties have decided to oppose EC's proposal on remote voting machine: Digvijaya Singh
- Country:
- India
Most of the Opposition parties have decided to oppose the Election Commission's proposal on remote electronic voting machine (RVM) as it is sketchy and not concrete, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Sunday.
He made the remarks after a meeting of Opposition parties that was attended by leaders of the Congress, JD(U), CPI, CPI(M), National Conference, JMM among others.
Singh said there are huge political anomalies in the proposal for remote voting machine with things like the definition of migrant labourers not clear.
The meeting came a day before the Election Commission showcases the remote electronic voting machine (RVM) prototype for migrant voters to representatives of political parties.
The poll panel has invited eight recognised national parties and 57 recognised state parties for a demonstration on Monday morning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Digvijaya Singh
- National Conference
- Singh
- JDU
ALSO READ
"Huge undercurrent against BJP," Rahul Gandhi claims Congress will sweep Madhya Pradesh polls
BJP will go alone in 2023 K'taka polls, voting for JD(S) is like casting ballot for Congress: Shah
Don't insult Shri Ram by sloganeering anywhere: Andhra Congress leader
Rahul Gandhi should be PM candidate from Congress in 2024 general election: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
MP: BJP takes jibe at Congress' on new year poster