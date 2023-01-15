Santos to be removed from U.S. Congress if he broke campaign finance laws -Comer
U.S. Representative George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, will be removed from Congress if found to have broken campaign finance laws, fellow Republican and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Sunday. "He's a bad guy," Comer said on CNN's "State of the Union" program.
Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 20:08 IST
"He's a bad guy," Comer said on CNN's "State of the Union" program. "It's not up to me or any other member of Congress to determine whether he can be kicked out for lying. Now, if he broke campaign finance laws, then he will be removed from Congress."
