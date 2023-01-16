Putin and Erdogan discuss Ukraine by phone - Kremlin
Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 19:49 IST
President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call where they discussed Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday.
The two sides discussed a potential prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, as well as normalisation of Turkish-Syrian relations, the Kremlin said.
"The exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine continued," the Kremlin said.
