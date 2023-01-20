QUOTES-Reaction to NZ PM Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation announcement

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday she would step down no later than Feb. 7, and that there would be a general election on Oct. 14.

Following are comments from figures in government and others about her resignation: CHRISTOPHER LUXON, HEAD OF NEW ZEALAND'S OPPOSITION NATIONAL PARTY

"On behalf of the National Party, I offer to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern our thanks for her service to New Zealand. She has given her all to this incredibly demanding job and I wish her and her family all the very best for the future. Thank you Jacinda." JAN TINETTI, NEW ZEALAND'S MINISTER FOR INTERNAL AFFAIRS

"Not only has she been the most incredible boss but she has been a huge support to me in a personal capacity. I will never, ever forget the support and aroha she gave to me when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Jacinda is a great leader, the hardest-working person I have ever met." U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

"Prime Minister Ardern, the U.S.-New Zealand partnership is stronger than ever, thanks in large part to your leadership. Your stewardship in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific was crucial – I look forward to deepening our nations' ties for generations to come." JAMES SHAW, NEW ZEALAND GREEN PARTY CO-LEADER

"Jacinda Ardern has been a decisive and tireless leader of our country through unprecedented challenges, and we will be sorry to see her go." CHRIS HIPKINS, NEW ZEALAND'S MINISTER FOR EDUCATION

"Jacinda has been a voice of calm, kind reassurance and strength. I can think of no better person to have led us through the past five and a half years and I totally respect her decision to stand aside. I know after she has had some time to recharge we will hear more from Jacinda." DEBBIE NGAREWA-PACKER, TE PATI MAORI CO-LEADER

"It is a sad day for politics where an outstanding leader has been driven from office for constant personalisation and vilification. Her whanau have withstood the ugliest attacks over the last two years with what we believe to be the most demeaning form of politics we have ever seen." NANAIA MAHUTA, NEW ZEALAND'S FOREIGN MINISTER

"I want to acknowledge the leadership of the Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and the contribution she has made to ensure a more tolerant and inclusive Aotearoa NZ at a time when so many challenges confronted her. She has led with grace, kindness and decisiveness. Thank you." HELEN CLARK, FORMER NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER

"Much will be written about Jacinda's substantial and significant legacy. For now, I express my gratitude to Jacinda for the humanity and empathy she brought to leadership, and wish her and her family well for the next chapters of their lives." EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK PRESIDENT CHRISTINE LAGARDE

"I think she is a brilliant leader and she is a very courageous woman, I'm full of admiration for her, what she has done and the decisions she has made. I will miss her but I understand her point." U.S. VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS

"Prime Minister Ardern is a forward-looking, global leader who has inspired millions around the world. Thank you, Madam Prime Minister, for your leadership and for strengthening the ties between the U.S. and New Zealand." AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE

"Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength. She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities. Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me." DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE

"I believe that she is a formidable leader, in New Zealand, but also in the region, and in the U.N. And she really is an example to us. I'm really sad and our working relationship was excellent. I hope she and I will work together with whatever she's going to do after this." JUSTIN TRUDEAU, CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER

"Thank you, @jacindaardern, for your partnership and your friendship – and for your empathic, compassionate, strong, and steady leadership over these past several years. The difference you have made is immeasurable. I'm wishing you and your family nothing but the best, my friend." ANDREJ PLENKOVIC, PRIME MINISTER OF CROATIA

"It's a tough job being a prime minister but some can endure longer, some can endure less." MARK BROWN, PRIME MINISTER OF THE COOK ISLANDS

"Your more than 5 years in office have occurred during the most turbulent time the world has faced since the second World War. You leave a legacy of true leadership qualities of compassion, strength, and kindness during some of NZ's most challenging tragedies including the Christchurch mosque shootings, the White Island eruption and the Covid pandemic." SAM NEILL, ACTOR AND NEW ZEALAND NATIVE

"#PrimeMinister @jacindaardern resigned today. I am not surprised nor do I blame her. Her treatment, the pile on, in the last few months has been disgraceful and embarrassing. All the bullies, the misogynists, the aggrieved. She deserved so much better. A great leader." (Compiled by Gerry Doyle and Kanishka Singh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

