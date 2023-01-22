Left Menu

France does not rule out sending Leclerc tanks to Ukraine - Macron

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 23:25 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he does not rule out the possibility of sending Leclerc tanks to Ukraine, speaking at a summit with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Macron told a news conference that sending tanks must not escalate the situation, must take into account the time to train Ukrainians to be effective, and must not endanger France's own security. "Regarding the Leclercs, I asked the Army minister to work on it, but nothing has been ruled out," Macron said, adding that the move would have to be coordinated with allies such as Germany in the coming days and weeks. (Editing by Andrew Heavens and David Holmes)

