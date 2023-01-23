Left Menu

Cheap...not part of Karnataka's politics: CM Bommai on LoP Siddaramaiah's comparison of PM Modi with Hitler

Taking a dig at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Karnataka assembly, Siddaramaiah for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German dictator Adolf Hitler, state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that such "cheap" remarks are not a part of the state's political culture.

Cheap...not part of Karnataka's politics: CM Bommai on LoP Siddaramaiah's comparison of PM Modi with Hitler
Taking a dig at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Karnataka assembly, Siddaramaiah for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German dictator Adolf Hitler, state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that such "cheap" remarks are not a part of the state's political culture. "The 130 crore population of the country is aware of Modi's personality. Nothing will happen with such statements. Similar bad words were used against him during the Gujarat polls, but how much more talk, they will win with a big majority?" CM Bommai said while addressing the media persons in the Suttur village of Karnataka's Nanjagud.

He further reacted to LoP Siddaramaiah's statements and said that such remarks would not augur well for the Congress leaders. "Such a comment was not of the political culture of Karnataka and it must be understood by him. Let there be criticism as they will also comment on the 'flop bhagyas' of the Congress government, corruption, and omissions and commissions of the Siddaramaiah government. But personal comments will not suit the stature of the former Chief Minister," he said.

Further commenting on Siddaramaiah's claims of taking political 'sanyas' if his government [Congress] failed to fulfill its promises such as free 200 units of power for every family and Rs 2000 per woman per month, Bommai said: "such a situation is bound to come." "Siddaramaiah had worked as the CM and he knew about the condition of the Electricity supply companies (ESCOMS). After the BJP government came to power, they had given Rs 8000 crore directly and stood as guarantor to borrow Rs 13,000 crore from banks. By doing this they have saved the ESCOMS," he added mentioning that this did not affect the power supply and alleged that Congress has made such a promise "out of frustration of losing the election".

The Congress Party is known for promising something but doing other things, he added. (ANI)

