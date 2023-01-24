Left Menu

MP: BJP secures majority in 11 urban local bodies, Congress in 8

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-01-2023 08:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 08:40 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured majority in 11 urban local bodies spread across five districts in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress managed to get majority in eight others, as per the results.

Elections to 19 urban local bodies were held on Friday and the results declared on Monday in which BJP candidates won 183 posts of councillors, while the Congress emerged victorious in 143 civic wards.

The urban local bodies which went to polls included the 24-member municipal council in Raghogarh, the home turf of Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh.

According to State Election Commission Secretary Rakesh Singh, of the 343 councillor posts which were up for grabs in 19 urban bodies across five districts, 183 were won by the BJP and 143 by the Congress, while the rest were bagged by independent candidates.

In the Raghogarh Municipal Council, the Congress and the BJP registered victory in 16 and eight wards, respectively, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

