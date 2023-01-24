Left Menu

BJP worker "shot dead" in Manipur

L. Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of the Ex-Servicemen Cell murdered in Manipur.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 17:55 IST
Photo of L. Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of Ex-Servicemen Cell as tweeted by BJP Manipur (Photo/twitter: @BJP4Manipur). Image Credit: ANI
L. Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of Ex-Servicemen Cell was reportedly shot dead by unknown miscreants at his residence in Thoubal Kshetri Leikai on Tuesday. "Anguished to learn about the murder of L. Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of Ex-Servicemen Cell. We strongly condemned this inhumane act. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice and punished accordingly. We have lost a dedicated karyakarta, "tweeted BJP Manipur.

https://twitter.com/BJP4Manipur/status/1617824551097991169?s=20&t=NQSdPaovcsNdcHyhX5jREg Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

