Up to Shiv Sena (UBT) to decide on tie-ups: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said his party NCP never had reservations against the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VBA which has entered into an alliance with the Shiv Sena UBT led by Uddhav Thackeray.Pawar said it was up to the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray to decide whom it wants to tie-up with.Speaking to reporters, the senior NCP leader said, We never expressed our reservations against the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, which has formed an alliance with the Shiv Sena UBT.

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said his party NCP never had reservations against the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) which has entered into an alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Pawar said it was up to the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) to decide whom it wants to tie-up with.

Speaking to reporters, the senior NCP leader said, "We never expressed our reservations against the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, which has formed an alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT). Unnecessary assumptions should not be made on the issue,'' "It is the Shiv Sena's prerogative to decide whom it wants to tie-up with and share seats from its quota. There is no point in criticising each other over what happened in past elections. You need to come up with fresh strategy for the next elections and take a political stand accordingly," Pawar said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has a strong network of party workers in Mumbai and ''we had already informed the party that the NCP would like to be partner with it for civic polls," he said.

Commenting on Maharashtra governor B S Koshyari writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instead of the President, about his desire to step down, Pawar said, "Because he was appointed by the PM, the Governor must have communicated with him."

