Chinese and Australian agencies are stepping up talks, PM Albanese says
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 09:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 09:10 IST
Talks between Chinese and Australian agencies are increasing, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday, in a sign of the growing thaw in relations between the two trading partners.
"There is an increased engagement at different levels between our respective agencies and that's a positive thing," he said in an interview on Sky.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- Chinese
- Anthony Albanese
Advertisement