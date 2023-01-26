Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 26

Headlines - Meta to reinstate Donald Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram - US and Germany to send main battle tanks to Ukraine - Sunak warns Transpennine Express it risks losing contract - UK to make 'failure to prevent fraud' a criminal offence Overview - Meta Platforms is set to reinstate former U.S. President Donald Trump's account on Facebook and Instagram.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Meta to reinstate Donald Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram - US and Germany to send main battle tanks to Ukraine

- Sunak warns Transpennine Express it risks losing contract - UK to make 'failure to prevent fraud' a criminal offence

Overview - Meta Platforms is set to reinstate former U.S. President Donald Trump's account on Facebook and Instagram. He had been suspended from the social media platforms after the Capitol Hill riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

- The United States and Germany will be sending battle tanks to Kyiv, a significant rise in western military aid that was condemned by Russia and prompted cheers across Ukraine. - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has given a warning to rail operator Transpennine Express that it risks losing its contract if daily cancellations are left unresolved.

- Accountants and law firms that fail to prevent false accounting, fraud and money laundering will be targeted in the UK government's upcoming Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency bill. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

