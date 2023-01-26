Left Menu

India committed to working with Prachanda-led govt. to further boost bilateral relations: Ambassador to Nepal

26-01-2023
India's political leadership is committed to working in close relation with the Prachanda-led government for giving further impetus to bilateral ties, India's Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava said here on Thursday as as he hosted an event to celebrate the 74th Republic Day.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' was also present at the reception along with ministers, parliament members, former prime ministers, leaders of various political parties, heads of constitutional bodies, chiefs of the diplomatic missions in Kathmandu, high ranking government officials, business entrepreneurs, and media persons.

Vice President of Nepal Nanda Bahadur Pun also attended the reception at the embassy premises in Lainchaur here.

Ambassador Srivastava said the exchange of high-level visits from both the countries had added a new dimension to Indo-Nepal relations.

India's political leadership was committed to working in close relation with the Prachanda-led government for giving further impetus to the bilateral ties, he underlined.

Prachanda, who was sworn in as Prime Minister last month, has said that he will travel to India on his first foreign visit.

Earlier in the morning at a special function, Ambassador Srivastava unfurled the Indian national flag and read out an address to the nation from the President of India Droupadi Murmu.

On the occasion, he felicitated war widows and next of kins of deceased soldiers by disbursing their dues of NRs. 46 million and blankets.

The ambassador also gifted books to various 23 institutions on the occasion. The embassy also unveiled the Bhu Puu-2022 magazine covering the welfare initiatives of the Government of India for ex-servicemen domiciled in Nepal.

The celebrations witnessed renditions of patriotic songs and performances by students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Embassy and Kendriya Vidyalaya School in Kathmandu.

