Kremlin: US has been 'demonising' Prigozhin's Wagner group for years

The Kremlin on Friday brushed off the United States' designation of the Wagner private military group as a transnational criminal organisation, saying Washington had been "demonising" the group for years without any basis. British defence chiefs said last week that Wagner, founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a long-time confidante of President Vladimir Putin, could have recruited up to 50,000 Russians to fight in Ukraine alongside Russia's official armed forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)