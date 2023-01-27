Left Menu

Kremlin: US has been 'demonising' Prigozhin's Wagner group for years

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 14:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 14:39 IST
The Kremlin on Friday brushed off the United States' designation of the Wagner private military group as a transnational criminal organisation, saying Washington had been "demonising" the group for years without any basis. British defence chiefs said last week that Wagner, founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a long-time confidante of President Vladimir Putin, could have recruited up to 50,000 Russians to fight in Ukraine alongside Russia's official armed forces.

