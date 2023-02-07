Left Menu

Victoria Gowri sworn in as Additional Judge of Madras HC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-02-2023 11:12 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 11:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, who faced opposition from a section of legal fraternity to her appointment to the higher judiciary on Tuesday took oath of office as the additional judge of Madras High Court.

Following usual practice including reading out the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President, Gowri was administered the oath of office by Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice T Raja.

Besides Gowri, four others also took oath as additional judges of the High Court.

