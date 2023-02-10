Denmark agrees on inflation aid package of $346 mln - TV 2
Denmark's government has agreed with parliament on an inflation aid package worth 2.4 billion Danish crowns ($346.12 million), broadcaster TV 2 reported on Friday citing government documents.
The government will present the agreement at a media briefing at 0830 GMT on Friday. ($1 = 6.9341 Danish crowns)
