LATAM POLITICS TODAY-U.S. officials ask Mexico to do more on fentanyl

U.S. officials call for Mexico govt to do more on fentanyl Top U.S. lawmakers and administrators said Mexico's government was not doing enough to stop the trafficking of fentanyl into the United States during a Senate hearing.

"We believe Mexico needs to do more to stop the harm that we are seeing," said Anne Milgram, administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), adding that the DEA is "not getting information on fentanyl seizures" from Mexico and asking Mexico to extradite more traffickers to the United States. "Mexican officials seem unwilling to acknowledge that the vast majority of fentanyl entering the United States is manufactured in clandestine labs in Mexico," said Senator Bob Menendez, a Democrat and the committee's chair who said Mexico's "politicized judiciary" was impeding efforts to stop the ultra-lethal drug's flow across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Thousands march across Colombia to oppose government reforms BOGOTA - Thousands of people took to the streets of Colombia's major cities to protest social and economic reforms that leftist President Gustavo Petro presented to Congress, policies he says will improve access to health care and protect people's rights, but which opponents say will aid criminals.

The demonstrations, organized by the opposition right-wing Democratic Center party, were similar in size to marches which took place on Tuesday at Petro's encouragement, where his supporters filled streets to show their support for the reforms. Russia donates 25,000 tonnes of wheat to ally Cuba as ties deepen

HAVANA - Russia on Wednesday gave Cuba an "emergency" donation of 25,000 tons of wheat to combat shortages on the island, a sign of deepening ties between the two long-time allies. The Russian ambassador in Havana, Andrei Guskov, said in a brief dockside ceremony in the Cuban capital that Moscow "accompanies Cuba's efforts in its development in areas such as industry, machinery, transportation and energy."

The substantial donation of wheat - used to make the bread that is a basic, government-subsidized staple - in Cuba marks the latest overture between the communist-run island and Russia. France and Spain eye contributions to Brazil's Amazon Fund, minister says

France and Spain have shown interest in contributing to an international fund aimed at fighting deforestation of Brazil's Amazon rainforest, Brazilian Environment Minister Marina Silva said. The prospect of more European donors to the Brazilian-administered Amazon Fund, set up by Norway and supported by Germany, comes after the United States signaled its intent to join the fund, a move first reported by Reuters last week.

Silva told a news conference that U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is set to travel to Brazil on Feb. 27 to discuss the protection of the Amazon and donations to the fund. El Salvador vows gang crackdown will go on as citizens cheer safer streets

SAN SALVADOR - El Salvador's state of emergency to combat gangs, which has widespread public support despite a growing prison population and allegations of human rights abuses, will be maintained until all criminals are captured, the country's security minister told Reuters. Since President Nayib Bukele asked the country's congress to approve a state of exception in March last year, security forces have arrested more than 64,000 suspected gang members and associates. Authorities estimate they have around 10,000 more arrests to make and the measure has been regularly extended.

Venezuela opposition to hold presidential primary on Oct. 22 CARACAS - Venezuela's opposition said on Wednesday it will hold a presidential primary on Oct. 22 to choose a candidate to face the ruling party in presidential elections tentatively scheduled for 2024.

The primary is the opposition's first since 2012. It hopes to rally supporters after years of futile attempts to unseat the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro, but it faces deep voter apathy, among other challenges. (Compiled by Brendan O'Boyle and Steven Grattan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Stephen Coates)

