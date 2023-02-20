UK's Cleverly: Intensive work continues on Northern Ireland Protocol
Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 21:47 IST
British foreign minister James Cleverly said "intensive work" was continuing on the Northern Ireland Protocol after a meeting with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic and Northern Ireland minister Chris Heaton-Harris on Monday.
"Intensive work continues and we agreed to talk again in the coming days," Cleverly said on Twitter.
