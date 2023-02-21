Democratic U.S. Rep. Cicilline to leave office on June 1 -statement
Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 20:10 IST
Democratic U.S. Representative David Cicilline, a leading voice in Congress for gay rights, said on Tuesday that he will resign from office effective June 1.
Cicilline, a former Providence mayor who has represented Rhode Island's 1st Congressional District for over a decade, will become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, his office said in a statement.
