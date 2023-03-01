Chaos in Odisha assembly over police action on BJP rally

Chaos reigned supreme at the Odisha assembly on Wednesday as BJP members protested over the police action on a rally of the party's youth wing in Bhubaneswar.

As soon as the House assembled for the day at 10.30 am, BJP legislators were on their feet, protesting Tuesday's police action. They, then, rushed to the Well of the House with posters and placards, raising slogans, demanding a statement from the government on the incident.

As the chaos continued, Speaker BK Arukha adjourned the House till 11.30 am.

When the House reassembled at 11.30 am, the melee continued, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings twice for 15 minutes each. To break the deadlock, the speaker called an all-party meeting.

Following the meeting, Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra was allowed by the speaker to speak on the issue in the House.

Demanding an investigation, Mishra alleged that policemen who were not in uniform assaulted BJP activists.

He also alleged that some youths got into the rally and provoked the police, leading to a lathi charge.

Police have refused to lodge an FIR on the basis of a complain filed by the BJP and, in turn, booked BJP workers under different sections of the IPC, including 307 (attempt to murder), he said.

''The chief minister often says that law will take its own course. But, I want to say that the law is not taking its course here,'' Mishra added.

BJD MLA Arun Sahoo said the BJP was trying to do politics over the issue.

Outside the assembly, BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi alleged that the party's youth activists were beaten up by the police in a ''planned way''.

''Goons of the ruling BJD joined the police in attacking BJP activists,'' he alleged.

''We raised the issue in the assembly. We want the home minister to give a clarification on what happened yesterday,'' Majhi said. The BJP youth activists were demonstrating on Tuesday, demanding a CBI probe into the murder of health minister Naba Kishore Das, and alleged that law and order situation in the state was deteriorating fast.

The Mahatma Gandhi Marg in front of the assembly building turned into a battlefield when the police stopped the BJP activists. Police claimed that the agitators hurled water bottles, eggs and stones at the security personnel.

Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said around 10 police personnel, including ACP Amitav Mohapatra, suffered injuries and at least five police vehicles were damaged.

Police detained over 100 protesters, he said.

