Blinken, in Uzbekistan, urges investigation of deadly unrest

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2023 17:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 17:28 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday it was important to fully and transparently investigate allegations of human rights violations by Uzbek law enforcement during unrest in July.

Blinken spoke during a visit to Uzbekistan, eight months after 21 people were killed in the disturbances over plans to curtail the autonomy of the region of Karakalpakstan.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev scrapped the plan amidst the protests. At the time he accused unnamed foreign forces of inciting the unrest.

