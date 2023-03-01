Left Menu

Britain encourages Nigerian authorities to examine election concerns

01-03-2023
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday said he encouraged Nigerian authorities to carefully examine concerns raised by opposition parties over the process of a disputed presidential election.

"We note the position of opposition parties on the election outcome and the concerns expressed by observer missions and civil society about the organisation of the process, including delays and technical challenges," Cleverly said in a statement, which also congratulated president-elect Bola Tinubu.

"We encourage the authorities to examine all concerns carefully, take action to resolve outstanding issues and focus on delivering the will of the Nigerian people."

