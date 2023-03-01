Left Menu

Democrat Tester says he will oppose Biden ESG investment rule

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 23:55 IST
Democrat Tester says he will oppose Biden ESG investment rule

A Republican effort to prevent pension fund managers from considering factors like climate change in their investment decisions appeared to improve on Wednesday, as a key U.S. Senate Democrat said he would support the measure.

Senator Jon Tester said he would join Republicans and fellow Senate Democrat Joe Manchin in backing a joint resolution opposing a Biden administration rule that would make it easier for plan managers to consider so-called ESG factors.

Tester's backing appeared to give Republicans the simple majority they would need to enact the resolution later on Wednesday and send it on to President Joe Biden, who is expected to veto it. The Republican-controlled House approved the same bill on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
3
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria
4
Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with AWS

Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023