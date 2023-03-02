Vietnam Parliament elects Vo Van Thuong as new state president

Vietnam's National Assembly elected on Thursday Communist Party veteran Vo Van Thuong as the country's new president, the chairman of the parliament Vuong Dinh Hue said.

In an extraordinary session, lawmakers confirmed Thuong after the ruling Communist Party picked him on Wednesday as president, a largely ceremonial role but one of the top four political positions in the Southeast Asian nation.

