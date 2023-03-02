Libyan High State Council votes for constitutional amendment

Libya's High State Council voted on Thursday to approve a constitutional amendment issued by the country's parliament that is supposed to provide a basis for elections, its media office said.

On Monday the U.N. Libya envoy Aboulaye Bathily said he planned to set up a new steering panel to enable the holding of elections after the failure of Libyan political elites to agree on constitutional rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)