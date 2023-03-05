Left Menu

Election Commission has taken away Shiv Sena's name and symbol but it can never take away party from me: Uddhav

Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the Election Commission has allotted the partys name and symbol to the rebel faction but the poll body can never take away the party from him.Addressing a rally for the first time after losing the party name and election symbol bow and arrow to the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray said he has nothing to offer to his supporters.

Election Commission has taken away Shiv Sena's name and symbol but it can never take away party from me: Uddhav
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the Election Commission has allotted the party's name and symbol to the rebel faction but the poll body can never take away the party from him.

Addressing a rally for the first time after losing the party name and election symbol ''bow and arrow'' to the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray said he has nothing to offer to his supporters. ''I have come to seek your blessings and support,'' he said.

In a big blow to Uddhav Thackeray, the Election Commission had last month allotted the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and its poll symbol to the group led by Shinde who has the support of most of the MLAs of Shiv Sena.

Thackeray said he didn't accept the EC's decision.

''If the Election Commission is not suffering from cataracts it should come and see the ground situation. The EC is a 'chuna lagav' commission and a slave of those in power. The principle based on which the EC took this decision is wrong,'' he said.

Thackeray said the party has appealed in the Supreme Court.

''You (the Election Commission) have taken away the party name and the symbol from us, but you can't take away Shiv Sena from me,'' he said pointing out a huge turnout at the rally.

He said the BJP was trying to finish off Shiv Sena brutally and cruelly.

