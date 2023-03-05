Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION MDS12 LD PM-OPPOSITION-LETTER **** Opposition leaders write to PM on 'misuse' of central agencies; slam Sisodia arrest Hyderabad: Nine opposition leaders, including Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, K Chandrasekhar Rao, have written a joint letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging ''blatant misuse'' of central agencies against members of the opposition. **** DEL42 MEA-SWISS-ENVOY-LD-SUMMON **** India summons Swiss envoy over anti-India posters in Geneva New Delhi: India on Sunday summoned the Swiss ambassador and lodged a protest over the issue of putting up ''unfounded and malicious anti-India'' posters in front of the UN building in Geneva, official sources said. **** DEL30 ELECTIONS-SHAH-SARMA **** Assam CM Sarma meets Shah over govt formation in Tripura, Nagaland New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Union Home Minister Amit Shah's official residence here on Sunday to discuss government formation in Tripura and Nagaland, sources said. **** DEL32 DEF-BRAHMOS-NAVY **** Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Sunday successfully test-fired in the Arabian Sea the ship-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic missile. **** DEL38 PB-HEALTH-LD MANDAVIYA **** Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres scheme cannot be converted by states: Health Minister Mandaviya Patiala/New Delhi: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said the Union government's flagship programme the Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres cannot be converted to any other scheme by state governments. **** MDS15 KA-KHARGE **** Kharge hits out at PM Modi, asserts Congress going all out to unite various parties to fight BJP Koratagere (K'taka): Congress is making all efforts to unite various political parties in the country to mount a united fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP in the days to come, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday. **** DEL41 KEJRIWAL-SIBAL-2NDLD PLATFORM **** Kejriwal extends support to Kapil Sibal's new platform 'Insaaf ke Sipahi' New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to people, including lawyers, to join Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal's newly launched platform 'Insaaf ke Sipahi' to fight injustice. **** DEL40 BIZ-RAJAN-ADANI **** Why has SEBI not yet got to bottom of Mauritius funds holding and trading Adani stock: Rajan New Delhi: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan has asked why SEBI has not yet got to the bottom of ownership of the four Mauritius-based funds who are said to have parked 90 per cent of their USD 6.9 billion in Adani group stocks, saying does the market regulator need help of investigating agencies for this? **** BOM20 CG-KEJRIWAL **** BJP, Cong looted Chhattisgarh for 23 years, now vote AAP to power to end corruption: Kejriwal sounds poll bugle Raipur: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress of looting Chhattisgarh for the last 23 years and appealed to people to give a chance to his party in the state to rid it of corruption and 'mafia raj'. **** MDS14 KL-NEWS CHANNEL-POLICE-SEARCH **** Kerala police conducts 'search' of Asianet News office in Kozhikode Kozhikode (Kerala): Kerala police on Sunday carried out a ''search'' at the office of Malayalam news channel Asianet News here in connection with a case. **** BOM22 MH-UDDHAV-ELECTION COMMISSION **** Election Commission has taken away Shiv Sena's name and symbol but it can never take away party from me: Uddhav Khed (Maha): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the Election Commission has allotted the party's name and symbol to the rebel faction but the poll body can never take away the party from him. **** LEGAL LGD4 SC-JUDGE-JUDICIARY **** Judiciary must be allowed to interpret Constitution: SC judge Kohli New Delhi: The judiciary must be allowed to interpret the Constitution and its independence is not just a legal principle but fundamental pillar of a vibrant democracy, Justice Hima Kohli of the Supreme Court has said. **** LGD3 DL-COURT-PRIME MINISTER **** Delhi court acquits man accused of threatening to kill PM Modi New Delhi: A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call to the police helpline 100, saying the prosecution had ''miserably failed'' to show any evidence to prove any threats to kill anyone was ever made by him. **** LGD6 UP-COURT-MYANMAR NATIONAL **** Myanmarese national sentenced to 3-year jail for illegal stay in country Muzaffarnagar (UP): A court in Kairana in Shamli district sentenced a Myanmarese national to three years of imprisonment for staying in the country without visa, officials said. **** FOREIGN FGN23 CHINA-DEFENCE-LDALL BUDGET **** China hikes defence budget for 8th consecutive year with 7.2 per cent increase to USD 225 billion Beijing: China on Sunday hiked its defence budget by 7.2 per cent, marginally higher than last year, to 1.55 trillion yuan (about USD 225 billion), marking the eighth consecutive year of increase in its military spending, amidst global unease about the PLA's increasingly aggressive behaviour. **** FGN25 UK-LD RAHUL GANDHI **** Structures of India's democracy under 'brutal attack': Rahul Gandhi London: Stepping up his attack on the BJP government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under ''brutal attack'' and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

FGN22 PAK-IMRAN **** Imran Khan dodges arrest after Islamabad Police show up at his residence; addresses party workers Lahore: A team of Islamabad police on Sunday reached Lahore residence of ousted prime minister Imran Khan to arrest him in the Toshakhana case, but returned after assurance from his legal team that he will appear before the court on March 7. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)