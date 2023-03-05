Left Menu

Not involved in talks between Uddhav and Ambedkar, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said he was not involved in any kind of talks between Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar.On January 23 this year, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and VBA announced an alliance ahead of civic polls in several cities in Maharashtra.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 22:21 IST
Not involved in talks between Uddhav and Ambedkar, says Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said he was not involved in any kind of talks between Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar.

On January 23 this year, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and VBA announced an alliance ahead of civic polls in several cities in Maharashtra. The move was seen as an attempt by Thackeray to consolidate support among Dalits ahead of the civic polls in the state. Thackeray's party is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of which the NCP and Congress are also a part. A few days after the Sena (UBT) and VBA forged an alliance, Pawar had said that no talks had been held among the MVA constituents about taking the Ambedkar-led outfit on board.

On Sunday, while replying to a question asked by reporters whether the NCP would join hands with Ambedkar, Pawar said, ''I am not involved in any kind of talks between them (Thackeray-led Sena and VBA). My point of view is that Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) should contest elections jointly.'' Reacting to Pawar's statement, Ambedkar said, ''The elections are not far away, so things will be clear soon. The fact is that Shiv Sena and VBA will contest elections jointly.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023