PM Modi misusing central agencies to break opposition parties, form BJP govts in states: CM Kejriwal

Upping the ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the arrest of his then deputy Manish Sisodia, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Sunday that he has decided not to allow any non-BJP government function smoothly in states.

The prime minister of a country is supposed to be ''a father figure'' for the nation but creating rift in non-BJP parties and toppling their governments in states by misusing the central agencies has become the ''working style'' of Prime Minister Modi, he charged.

Kejriwal's remarks came after he and eight other opposition leaders, including chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and K Chandrashekar Rao, wrote to the prime minister alleging ''blatant misuse'' of central agencies against members of the opposition.

The other signatories to the letter were Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Farooq Abdullah (Jammu & Kashmir National Conference), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena, UBT) and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.

''The prime minister of our country has decided that if a non-BJP party is voted to power in a state, he will not let its government function under any circumstances. Then, he puts the CBI and ED after all the leaders of that party. They are harassed in many ways. Finally, their party is broken and their government toppled,'' Kejriwal told reporters.

''The CBI and the ED are being used only to break the Opposition and forcibly form BJP governments. It is happening all over the country. It happened in Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka.... This is the working style of Prime Minister Modi today. It is very dangerous for the country,'' he added.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the liquor policy scam case on Sunday last. He resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing money laundering charges in the liquor policy scam case. Kejriwal alleged that the BJP managed to ''topple'' the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra by ''misusing'' the ED and the CBI, and formed a coalition government with the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena.

''Several MLAs were made to break away from Uddhav Thackeray's party. It is said that many of them were under CBI and ED scanner. The moment they switched sides and came with the BJP, all cases against them were put on hold," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener charged.

Kejriwal also accused the BJP-led Centre of "using" governors to "harass" non-BJP governments in states and create hurdles in their day-to-day functioning.

"Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin told me that the governor of his state is sitting on more than 20 bills that have been passed by the legislature. In Telangana, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has gone to the Supreme Court because his governor is sitting on all his files and refusing to sign them,'' he claimed.

The Kerala governor "cancelled" the appointments of several vice chancellors approved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he said, adding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar are also "fed up" with the governors of their respective states.

''Delhi LG is openly saying that he does not believe in the Constitution and the Supreme Court,'' Kejriwal charged, asking, "How will this country function in such a situation?" "If the prime minister of the country does not allow non-BJP governments to work and creates hurdles everyday, then it is a very dangerous situation for the country,'' he added.

