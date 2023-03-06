Left Menu

Gear up to make G20 event in Amritsar a success: Mann to officials

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-03-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 20:43 IST
Gear up to make G20 event in Amritsar a success: Mann to officials
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked officials to gear up to ensure that the G20 meet scheduled later this month in Amritsar is a huge success.

Punjab is fully ready to host the mega event, he said after reviewing the arrangements for the same.

''Leave no stone unturned to make this event a huge success,'' Mann said.

On Sunday, the ruling AAP asserted that the G20 meeting slated in Amritsar will be held on schedule, after some opposition leaders raised fears that the Centre could shift the event over law-and-order concerns following the Ajnala incident.

On Monday, Mann said, ''Rumour mongers will never succeed in tarnishing the image of state.'' G20 events on education are scheduled to be held in Amritsar from March 15-17 while the L20 meeting on Labour is scheduled for March 19-20. A sub-committee of the Punjab Cabinet was formed last year to oversee the preparations for the G20 events in Amritsar.

According to an official statement, the chief minister said the state government is duty-bound to make elaborate arrangements for the comfortable stay of the dignitaries participating in the event in Amritsar.

He said the guests will be offered traditional Punjabi food and also be given a glimpse of the rich Punjabi culture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023