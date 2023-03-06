Left Menu

Adityanath attends Holika Dahan event in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a Holika Dahan event in Gorakhpur on Monday and said any person who follows the path of devotion, truth and justice always wins.Holika Dahan is a festival that symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, truth over untruth, and justice over injustice, he said after taking part in the Pandey Hata Holika Dahan Shobha Yatra here.No one should be exploited, justice should be done to all, this has been called Ramrajya in our sage tradition.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 06-03-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 21:52 IST
Adityanath attends Holika Dahan event in Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a Holika Dahan event in Gorakhpur on Monday and said any person who follows the path of devotion, truth and justice always wins.

Holika Dahan is a festival that symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, truth over untruth, and justice over injustice, he said after taking part in the Pandey Hata Holika Dahan Shobha Yatra here.

''No one should be exploited, justice should be done to all, this has been called 'Ramrajya' in our sage tradition. We must remember that the person who follows the path of devotion, truth, and justice always wins. This is also the message of Holika Dahan,'' Adityanath said.

The chief minister asserted that preserving heritage is everyone's responsibility. ''While preserving heritage, maintain the sanctity of traditions of a festival. Enthusiasm should not be affected but negative tendencies should be avoided. While preserving traditions and heritage, we should have reverence and respect for our ancestors,'' he said.

Holika Dahan is a means to end evil, Adityanath said, adding, ''Negative tendencies should not be permitted. It would be an injustice and unrighteous to harm someone in this way. We must avoid injustice and unrighteousness.'' The chief minister also distributed 82 laptops under the Bal Seva Yojana, prize money cheques to meritorious students and 20 sports kits to Mahila Mangal Dal members at the Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath auditorium here.

He inaugurated a Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at two CHCs at Chargawan (Khuthan) and Jungle Kaudia.

