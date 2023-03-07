Germany's Scholz wants to welcome Western Balkans states into EU as soon as possible
Germany wants to welcome Western Balkans countries into the European Union as soon as possible, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.
Albania is making good progress towards membership of the bloc, Scholz told a news conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.
"Bilateral relations between Germany and Albania are excellent," Scholz told reporters, adding that his government would remain a "reliable partner" in Tirana's quest to join the EU.
