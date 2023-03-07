Left Menu

Germany's Scholz wants to welcome Western Balkans states into EU as soon as possible

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-03-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 17:24 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Germany

Germany wants to welcome Western Balkans countries into the European Union as soon as possible, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

Albania is making good progress towards membership of the bloc, Scholz told a news conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

"Bilateral relations between Germany and Albania are excellent," Scholz told reporters, adding that his government would remain a "reliable partner" in Tirana's quest to join the EU. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

