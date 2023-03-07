Left Menu

PM Modi should not talk about fighting corruption, alleges Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not talk about fighting corruption as a BJP MLA in Karnataka was not arrested despite a huge amount of cash was found at his home. However, Manish Sisodia was arrested although nothing was found during raids at the AAP leaders residence, Kejriwal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 18:48 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not talk about fighting corruption as a BJP MLA in Karnataka was not arrested despite a huge amount of cash was found at his home. However, Manish Sisodia was arrested although nothing was found during raids at the AAP leader's residence, Kejriwal said. Sisodia is behind bars in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case. ''Mr Prime Minister, there was nothing found in raids at Manish Sisodia's residence. He was arrested by applying all sections of the law by CBI, ED. A huge amount of cash was found with your party MLA. He was not arrested? ''You should henceforth not talk about fighting corruption. It doesn't suit you,'' the AAP national convener said in a tweet in Hindi. The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who is the main accused in the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents (KSDL) contract scam.

His son Prashanth Madal, who is the chief accounts officer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, was arrested by the Lokayutka police on March 2 while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on behalf of his father at the KSDL office. The MLA's petition claimed that he had no role to play in the alleged bribery case and he has been falsely implicated in it. The alleged scam relates to the supply of chemical to KSDL in which a bribe of Rs 81 lakh was allegedly demanded.

His son was allegedly caught while receiving Rs 40 lakh of this bribe on his behalf.

Following the arrest of Prashanth Madal, the Lokayukta police had conducted further search operations in the home and offices of the Madals and recovered over Rs 8.23 crore in cash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

