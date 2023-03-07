Cong MLAs 'boycott' Punjab CM in assembly day after Mann, Partap Bajwa spar

Punjab Congress legislators on Tuesday decided to "boycott" Bhagwant Mann by not participating in the proceedings of the state assembly till the chief minister remained present in the House as they accused him of taking "threatening posture" against the opposition members.

Soon after the Question Hour ended during the budget session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa raised the issue of heated exchange of words between him and Mann on Monday in the House.

The Congress leader told Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan that the "threatening posture" of Mann was condemnable and also said the CM did not offer any apology over the Monday incident.

"Yesterday's incident was unfortunate…he (Mann) openly threatened members and his threatening posture was condemnable in parliamentary language.

"We were thinking that he (Mann) will have a larger heart and will say 'I am extremely sorry for hurting sentiments' but he did not come," Bajwa told the Speaker.

The LoP said the Congress Legislative Party has unanimously taken a decision that as long as the CM was present in the House, the Congress MLAs will boycott him. "Otherwise as he (Mann) is not here in the House, we will participate in the proceedings," said Bajwa.

"When he (Mann) arrives (in the House), we will move out (of the House),'' he said.

Later, when the CM arrived, the Congress members walked out of the House.

Mann and Bajwa on Monday were involved in an argument in the Assembly after the Congress leader raised questions on the functioning of the state vigilance bureau.

Alleging that Mann had taken a ''threatening posture by pointing a finger'' towards the opposition benches, the Congress MLAs on Monday had demanded an apology from the chief minister.

Bajwa had referred to AAP MP Raghav Chadha's Sunday statement in which he slammed the BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of misusing central agencies like the CBI and ED against its political rivals.

''I was reading Raghav Chadha's statement who said that the CBI, ED and NIA were conducting raids against opposition leaders every day. He opined that the BJP flag should be put up at their offices,'' Bajwa had said.

''I also want to say to you (Mann), let us move forward. Tomorrow, do not force us to say 'put the AAP flag at the vigilance office (in Punjab)','' Bajwa had said.

The chief minister had objected to the Congress leader's remarks and had asserted that whosoever has done wrong will not be spared.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)