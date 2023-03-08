Govt will keep working to further women's empowerment: PM Modi on Intl Women's Day
On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the role of women in India's progress and said his government will keep working to further women's empowerment.
''On International Women's Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India's progress,'' Modi said in a tweet.
''Our government will keep working to further women empowerment,'' he said using the hashtag 'Nari Shakti for New India'.
The prime minister also shared on Twitter a compilation of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in 'Mann Ki Baat'.
