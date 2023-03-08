Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2023 10:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 10:01 IST
Govt will keep working to further women's empowerment: PM Modi on Intl Women's Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI)
On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the role of women in India's progress and said his government will keep working to further women's empowerment.

''On International Women's Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India's progress,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''Our government will keep working to further women empowerment,'' he said using the hashtag 'Nari Shakti for New India'.

The prime minister also shared on Twitter a compilation of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in 'Mann Ki Baat'.

