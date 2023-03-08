Peace talks: Centre, Naga negotiators will have to come to an understanding, says deputy CM

Nagaland's newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton on Wednesday said both the Centre and Naga negotiators will have to come to an understanding for the successful conclusion of the peace talks.

Patton, while addressing a press conference here, claimed that the Centre was very serious about the peace talks and the state government under Neiphiu Rio's leadership was also playing a major role as a facilitator.

''The two negotiating parties – the Union government and the Naga political negotiators – will have to come to an understanding for the successful conclusion of the peace talks. The NDPP-BJP government in the state, as facilitators, will continue to pursue the matter.

''The state government will continue to play an important role in finding a permanent solution sooner than later,'' he said.

Thanking Rio for entrusting him to serve the Naga people as the deputy CM for the second term, Patton expressed optimism that the ''NDPP-BJP alliance will give a stable government''.

He thanked the Nagaland electorate for giving a mandate to the NDPP-BJP alliance once again.

On whether the NDPP-BJP alliance would accept the support of all other political parties and make it another all-party government, he said, ''Many parties have expressed their willingness to be part of the government but as alliance partners, we will have a proper discussion but at present, we are comfortable with 37 seats.'' The ruling alliance retained power by winning 37 seats in the elections to the 60-member assembly held recently.

On allocation of portfolios, he said it was the prerogative of the CM and ''things would be sorted out in a day or two''.

He said in the first cabinet meeting of the NDPP-BJP-2 government on Tuesday, he said the conduct of elections to the urban local bodies by May end as directed by the Supreme Court was discussed.

