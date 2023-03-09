BJP, TMC spar over funds raised through electoral bonds

The opposition BJP and the ruling TMC in West Bengal on Thursday sparred over funds received through the electoral bonds with the two parties asking each other to reveal the amount of money they have raised through it.

Speaking to reporters, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the TMC must reveal the amount of money it has raised through electoral bonds if it was as honest as it claims to be.

Referring to the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was signed by nine opposition leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging ''blatant misuse'' of central agencies, Adhikari said corruption unearthed in West Bengal in the last few months proves that the entire TMC is keen-deep in malpractices.

''If they are bothered about so-called misuse of central agencies, they can move court against it. If the TMC claims to be the most honest party in the country, then it should reveal the details of funds it has received through electoral bonds over the years,'' he said.

Hitting back, the TMC said BJP has raised the highest amount of money through electoral bonds.

''Central agencies are being used to harass opposition leaders. But, the BJP and its leaders like Suvendu Adhikari should remember one thing -- the days of the 'agency raj' would not continue for long. Why are they not releasing the details of the funds they received through electoral bonds? BJP has received the highest amount of money through bonds,'' state MoS for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

TMC MP Santanu Sen told PTI Video that even governors in opposition-ruled states were being used to disrupt the functioning of the governments.

Meanwhile, Adhikari said the BJP was extending full support to the protest movement of the state government employees who were demanding dearness allowance (DA) at par with that given by the Centre.

''We extend full support to the protesting employees. DA is a legitimate right of every state government employee. The state government is busy spending money on clubs and festivals,'' he said.

To this, Bhattacharya said the Centre was not giving West Bengal's dues because of which the state government could not raise the DA of its employees.

Sen alleged that the Centre was depriving West Bengal of funds because of political vendetta.

''All state government employees are getting their salary on the first of every month and the retired staff are getting their pensions regularly. Our government is very concerned about their interest,'' he said.

