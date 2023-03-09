Left Menu

Kejriwal, Owaisi to visit Rajasthan ahead of 2023 assembly elections

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will be visiting Jodhpur and Barmer on March 11 and 12, while AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will come to Jaipur on March 13 to feel the political pulse.

ANI | Updated: 09-03-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 23:05 IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Left), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Centre), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The politics of Rajasthan seems to be revolving around the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress for the last few decades, but this time before the assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have increased their activism in Rajasthan. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will be visiting Jodhpur and Barmer on March 11 and 12, while AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will come to Jaipur on March 13 to feel the political pulse through Tiranga Yatra.

Assembly elections are to be held in Rajasthan at the end of the year. In such a situation, along with the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP, other political parties are also busy in finding their political turf in Rajasthan. Recently, Asaduddin Owaisi visited Alwar and Tonk districts and now Owaisi will make his political debut on March 11 in Jodhpur, the home district of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Owaisi will also be on a tour of Barmer district on March 12. On March 11, he will perform Jauhar prayers through public relations in Bamba, Jodhpur. On the same day, he will also do public relations in Balotra assembly constituency of Barmer and then will participate in Chadar Peshi program at Sodiyar Dargah.

On March 12, he will address a public meeting at Gagaria in Barmer and after that he will go to Shiv Vidhansabha after offering Jauhar prayers. Recently, Owaisi had also come to Rajasthan in connection with the burning of Nasir and Junaid of Bharatpur, and during this visit he targeted the Gehlot government of the state, as well as demanded 10 percent reservation for Muslims.

Similarly, AAP is also constantly focusing on Rajasthan. On March 13, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Singh Mann will take out the Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur.

This Tiranga Yatra is proposed to be taken out from Parkota area to Albert Hall. Through this program, Kejriwal will explore the possibilities for the Aam Aadmi Party in Rajasthan and the party's election campaign will also be done for the upcoming assembly elections.

AAP state in-charge Vinay Mishra is constantly engaged in the preparations for the programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

