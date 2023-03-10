Delhi excise 'scam' case: ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 14:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 14:23 IST
The ED produced former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested in a money-laundering case related to the excise policy, before a city court on Friday and sought his custody for 10 days.

There was heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.

The supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest outside the court premises and raised slogans in Sisodia's support, whereas those from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest seeking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the case.

The federal agency produced Sisodia before special judge M K Nagpal.

The ED arrested Sisodia on Thursday evening in the Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with a case being probed by the CBI pertaining to alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22.

