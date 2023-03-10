Erdogan officially calls Turkish elections for May 14

President Tayyip Erdogan officially set Turkey's parliamentary and presidential elections for May 14, a month ahead of schedule, signing the decision in a ceremony shown live on television on Friday.

"Our nation will go to the polls to elect its president and parliamentarians on May 14," Erdogan said in a speech after signing the election decision.

