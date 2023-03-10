Erdogan officially calls Turkish elections for May 14
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 10-03-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 16:52 IST
President Tayyip Erdogan officially set Turkey's parliamentary and presidential elections for May 14, a month ahead of schedule, signing the decision in a ceremony shown live on television on Friday.
"Our nation will go to the polls to elect its president and parliamentarians on May 14," Erdogan said in a speech after signing the election decision.
