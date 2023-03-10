BJP Mahila Morcha to launch 'Kamal Mitra' project tomorrow

By Payal Mehta In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Mahila Morcha of the Bharatiya Janata Party will launch its ambitious 'Kamal Mitra' project on Saturday.

The workshop will kickstart at the BJP headquarters between 10 am to 3 pm in the national capital for women. "This one-day trainers training workshop on Women Centric schemes will be for various women professionals including lawyers, professors, corporate working women and research scholars. They will be briefed on the schemes for women of the Modi government and how they can reach out to women folk across the country," national media coordinator for BJP Mahila Morcha Neetu Dabas told ANI.

While national chief Vanathi Srinivasan will inaugurate the workshop, Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey, National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam will conduct sessions during the day-long training programme. National Secretary Alka Gujar will be holding the valedictory session. Elaborating the same Vanathi said, "It is important to connect the common citizens through such initiatives. We are looking at reaching out to atleast a lakh such women potential beneficiaries who we will try to get benefits of our central government schemes across all the Lok Sabha constituencies."

Through this programme, women volunteers on the ground will help locals understand the purposes of these central government schemes and their finer points. They will also help the identified beneficiaries with all processes about applying for these schemes and all the requisite paperwork involved. The party is looking to reach out to women across the country about popular schemes of the Modi government like Ujjwala Yojana, Har Ghar Jal, PM Awas Yojana, PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana and PM Ayushmann Bharat Yojana to name a few.

Earlier, the sources had informed that the BJP is starting Kamal Mitra, in which an online syllabus is being prepared about how to achieve this. In the first phase, the party will be taking 15 schemes which will connect women like Ujwala Yojana, Har Ghar Nal Yojana, Jal Shakti Yojana and other schemes. "From the beginning, all the information like where the form can be found, where they will have to go, how to do the documentation work, how the women can take the advantage of the scheme or how they can get that benefit, will be provided by our workers," BJP Source added.

"Training will be provided to BJP workers about the scheme at the local, district level," the source added. Apart from this, women who work for the welfare of society can also take training and can serve society through Kamal Mitra. "The benefits of different government schemes should reach society and people should be made aware of them also," he added.

"On the other hand, BJP's Mahila Morcha will give awards to 10 effective women who are serving society in their different capacities on international women's day in every district dedicated in the name of the late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj," the source said. "BJP does not work only for elections, but always remains connected with the society and works for the benefit of the society. That is why the party has started different programs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi always talks about the empowerment of women, saying that women should advance in every field. Because the party believe that the development of society is possible only with the development of women," the source added. (ANI)

