Our struggle will continue till BJP is ousted: KCR at BRS party meet

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi will go for Assembly elections as per schedule and asked the party workers to conduct padayatras across the state. A meeting of the party was held at Telangana Bhavan under the chairmanship of BRS National President and CM KCR. Ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, chairmen of various corporations, mayors, presidents of DCCB, DCMS and others participated in this meeting.

"CM KCR in the meeting said no early polls, BRS will go elections as per schedule. Padayatras should be conducted across the state. The leaders should go into the public," BRS MLC Koushik Reddy said. "CM KCR will give 4 lakh houses in the state for one constituency 3,000 houses will be given, and even the development done in the state should be taken into the public," an official statement said.

The Chief Minister said that Telangana ranks first in the country in terms of per capita income and the government has overcome many hurdles in the initial phase to make self-governance a failure. "Seeing the progress achieved by the state of Telangana, the people stood by us in every subsequent election. We have improved the irrigation sector and power sector, Drinking water is supplied to every house through taps. Telangana has reached number one in the country in the fields of welfare and development. Telangana became number one in rice crop production," the Chief Minister said.

KCR alleged that BJP "cannot tolerate" the development of Telangana. "In the background of Telangana's welfare schemes, which have become an ideal for the country, attracting other states, BJP is indulging in many conspiracies with the hope that their party's incompetence will be revealed," he alleged.

"Already our party ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs are being harassed by CBI, IT and ED raids with false allegations. We will repel the harassment of the BJP to any extent. Let's face it. Our struggle will continue till BJP is ousted from this country," KCR added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)